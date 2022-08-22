CNN projects Rep. Jamaal Bowman will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 16th District. John Ciampoli is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jamaal Bowman
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Vedat Gashi
Democratic
|%
|
|
Catherine Parker
Democratic
|%
|
|
Mark Jaffe
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jamaal Bowman
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Vedat Gashi
Democratic
|%
|
|
Catherine Parker
Democratic
|%
|
|
Mark Jaffe
Democratic
|%
|