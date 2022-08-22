CNN projects Rep. Adriano Espaillat will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 13th District. Gary Richards is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 13: New York Primary County Results (D)

Bronx

Candidate % Votes
Adriano Espaillat Democratic, Incumbent %
Michael Hano Democratic %
Francisco Spies Democratic %

New York

Candidate % Votes
Adriano Espaillat Democratic, Incumbent %
Michael Hano Democratic %
Francisco Spies Democratic %