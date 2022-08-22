CNN projects Rep. Adriano Espaillat will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 13th District. Gary Richards is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Adriano Espaillat
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Michael Hano
Democratic
|%
|
|
Francisco Spies
Democratic
|%
|
