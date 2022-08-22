New York
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Jerrold Nadler Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Carolyn Maloney Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Suraj Patel Democratic
|%
|Ashmi Sheth Democratic
|%
CNN projects Rep. Jerry Nadler will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 12th District. Michael Zumbluskas is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
