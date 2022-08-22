Kings
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Max Rose Democratic
|%
|Brittany Ramos DeBarros Democratic
|%
|Komi Agoda-Koussema Democratic
|%
CNN projects Max Rose will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 11th District. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
