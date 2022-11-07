House District 1: New Hampshire Town Results

Alton

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Auburn

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Barnstead

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Barrington

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Bartlett

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Bedford

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Belmont

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Brentwood

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %

Brookfield

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pappas Incumbent %
Leavitt %