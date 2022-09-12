CNN projects Rep. Annie Kuster will be the Democratic nominee in New Hampshire’s 2nd District. Democrats currently control both of the state’s US House seats.

House District 2: New Hampshire Primary County Results (D)

Acworth

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Albany

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Alexandria

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Allenstown

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Alstead

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Amherst

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Andover

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Antrim

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %

Ashland

Candidate % Votes
Ann Kuster Democratic, Incumbent %