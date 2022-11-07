|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
Cortez Masto
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Laxalt
|%
|
|
|
None of these candidates
|%
|
|