|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Secretary of State: Nevada County Results
Carson City
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Churchill
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Clark
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Douglas
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Elko
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Esmeralda
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Eureka
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Humboldt
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%
Lander
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Aguilar
|%
|Marchant
|%
|None of these candidates
|%