St. Louis City
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Andrew Jones Republican
|%
|Steven Jordan Republican
|%
|Laura Mitchell-Riley Republican
|%
CNN projects Andrew Jones will be the Republican nominee in Missouri’s 1st District. Republicans currently control six of the state’s eight US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Andrew Jones Republican
|%
|Steven Jordan Republican
|%
|Laura Mitchell-Riley Republican
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Andrew Jones Republican
|%
|Steven Jordan Republican
|%
|Laura Mitchell-Riley Republican
|%