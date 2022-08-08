CNN projects Rep. Pete Stauber will be the Republican nominee in Minnesota’s 8th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Pete Stauber
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Harry Welty
Republican
|%
|
