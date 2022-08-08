CNN projects Rep. Michelle Fischbach will be the Republican nominee in Minnesota’s 7th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.

House District 7: Minnesota Primary County Results (R)

Becker

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Big Stone

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Brown

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Chippewa

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Clay

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Cottonwood

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Douglas

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Grant

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %

Hubbard

Candidate % Votes
Michelle Fischbach Republican, Incumbent %