Ramsey
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|May Lor Xiong Republican
|%
|Jerry Silver Republican
|%
|Gene Rechtzigel Republican
|%
CNN projects May Lor Xiong will be the Republican nominee in Minnesota’s 4th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|May Lor Xiong Republican
|%
|Jerry Silver Republican
|%
|Gene Rechtzigel Republican
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|May Lor Xiong Republican
|%
|Jerry Silver Republican
|%
|Gene Rechtzigel Republican
|%