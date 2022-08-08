CNN projects May Lor Xiong will be the Republican nominee in Minnesota’s 4th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.

House District 4: Minnesota Primary County Results (R)

Ramsey

Candidate % Votes
May Lor Xiong Republican %
Jerry Silver Republican %
Gene Rechtzigel Republican %

Washington

Candidate % Votes
May Lor Xiong Republican %
Jerry Silver Republican %
Gene Rechtzigel Republican %