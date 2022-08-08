CNN projects Tyler Kistner will be the Republican nominee in Minnesota’s 2nd District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.

House District 2: Minnesota Primary County Results (R)

Dakota

Candidate % Votes
Tyler Kistner Republican %

Le Sueur

Candidate % Votes
Tyler Kistner Republican %

Rice

Candidate % Votes
Tyler Kistner Republican %

Scott

Candidate % Votes
Tyler Kistner Republican %

Washington

Candidate % Votes
Tyler Kistner Republican %