CNN projects Jennifer Schultz will be the Democratic nominee in Minnesota’s 8th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jennifer Schultz
Democratic
|%
|
|
John Munter
Democratic
|%
|