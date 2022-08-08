CNN projects Rep. Ilhan Omar will be the Democratic nominee in Minnesota’s 5th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.

House District 5: Minnesota Primary County Results (D)

Anoka

Candidate % Votes
Don Samuels Democratic %
Ilhan Omar Democratic, Incumbent %
Nate Schluter Democratic %
A.J. Kern Democratic %
Albert Ross Democratic %

Hennepin

Candidate % Votes
Ilhan Omar Democratic, Incumbent %
Don Samuels Democratic %
Nate Schluter Democratic %
A.J. Kern Democratic %
Albert Ross Democratic %

Ramsey

Candidate % Votes
Don Samuels Democratic %
Ilhan Omar Democratic, Incumbent %
Nate Schluter Democratic %
A.J. Kern Democratic %
Albert Ross Democratic %