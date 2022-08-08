CNN projects Rep. Ilhan Omar will be the Democratic nominee in Minnesota’s 5th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Don Samuels
Democratic
|%
|
|
Ilhan Omar
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Nate Schluter
Democratic
|%
|
|
A.J. Kern
Democratic
|%
|
|
Albert Ross
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Ilhan Omar
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Don Samuels
Democratic
|%
|
|
Nate Schluter
Democratic
|%
|
|
A.J. Kern
Democratic
|%
|
|
Albert Ross
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Don Samuels
Democratic
|%
|
|
Ilhan Omar
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Nate Schluter
Democratic
|%
|
|
A.J. Kern
Democratic
|%
|
|
Albert Ross
Democratic
|%
|