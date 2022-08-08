CNN projects Rep. Betty McCollum will be the Democratic nominee in Minnesota’s 4th District. Democrats currently control four out of the state’s eight US House seats to three for the Republicans and one vacancy.

House District 4: Minnesota Primary County Results (D)

Ramsey

Candidate % Votes
Betty McCollum Democratic, Incumbent %
Amane Badhasso Democratic %
Fasil Moghul Democratic %

Washington

Candidate % Votes
Betty McCollum Democratic, Incumbent %
Amane Badhasso Democratic %
Fasil Moghul Democratic %