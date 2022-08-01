CNN projects Paul Junge will be the Republican nominee in Michigan’s 8th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Junge
Republican
|%
|
|
Matthew Seely
Republican
|%
|
|
Candice Miller
Republican
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Junge
Republican
|%
|
|
Matthew Seely
Republican
|%
|
|
Candice Miller
Republican
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Junge
Republican
|%
|
|
Candice Miller
Republican
|%
|
|
Matthew Seely
Republican
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Junge
Republican
|%
|
|
Matthew Seely
Republican
|%
|
|
Candice Miller
Republican
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Junge
Republican
|%
|
|
Matthew Seely
Republican
|%
|
|
Candice Miller
Republican
|%
|