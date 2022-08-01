CNN projects Paul Junge will be the Republican nominee in Michigan’s 8th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 8: Michigan Primary County Results (R)

Bay

Candidate % Votes
Paul Junge Republican %
Matthew Seely Republican %
Candice Miller Republican %

Genesee

Candidate % Votes
Paul Junge Republican %
Matthew Seely Republican %
Candice Miller Republican %

Midland

Candidate % Votes
Paul Junge Republican %
Candice Miller Republican %
Matthew Seely Republican %

Saginaw

Candidate % Votes
Paul Junge Republican %
Matthew Seely Republican %
Candice Miller Republican %

Tuscola

Candidate % Votes
Paul Junge Republican %
Matthew Seely Republican %
Candice Miller Republican %