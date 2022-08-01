CNN projects Rep. Bill Huizenga will be the Republican nominee in Michigan’s 4th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Bill Huizenga
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|