CNN projects Brian Jaye will be the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 9th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 9: Michigan Primary County Results (D)

Huron

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

Lapeer

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

Macomb

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

Oakland

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

Sanilac

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

St. Clair

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %

Tuscola

Candidate % Votes
Brian Jaye Democratic %