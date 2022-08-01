CNN projects Rep. Dan Kildee will be the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 8th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 8: Michigan Primary County Results (D)

Bay

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Kildee Democratic, Incumbent %

Genesee

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Kildee Democratic, Incumbent %

Midland

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Kildee Democratic, Incumbent %

Saginaw

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Kildee Democratic, Incumbent %

Tuscola

Candidate % Votes
Daniel Kildee Democratic, Incumbent %