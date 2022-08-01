CNN projects Rep. Debbie Dingell will be the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 6th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 6: Michigan Primary County Results (D)

Monroe

Candidate % Votes
Debbie Dingell Democratic, Incumbent %

Oakland

Candidate % Votes
Debbie Dingell Democratic, Incumbent %

Washtenaw

Candidate % Votes
Debbie Dingell Democratic, Incumbent %

Wayne

Candidate % Votes
Debbie Dingell Democratic, Incumbent %