CNN projects Jerry Hilliard will be the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 2nd District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jerry Hilliard
Democratic
|%
|