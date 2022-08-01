CNN projects Rep. Rashida Tlaib will be the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 12th District. Democrats and Republicans each currently control seven of the state’s 14 US House seats. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 12: Michigan Primary County Results (D)

Oakland

Candidate % Votes
Rashida Tlaib Democratic, Incumbent %
Janice Winfrey Democratic %
Kelly Garrett Democratic %
Shanelle Jackson Democratic %

Wayne

Candidate % Votes
Rashida Tlaib Democratic, Incumbent %
Janice Winfrey Democratic %
Kelly Garrett Democratic %
Shanelle Jackson Democratic %