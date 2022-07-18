Montgomery
Three Republicans are vying for the party nomination in Maryland’s 4th District to succeed incumbent Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, who is running for state attorney general. Democrats currently control seven of Maryland’s eight US House seats.
