|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Governor: Maryland County Results
Allegany
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Anne Arundel
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Baltimore City
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Baltimore County
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Calvert
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Caroline
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Carroll
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Cecil
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%
Charles
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Moore
|%
|Cox
|%