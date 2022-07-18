CNN projects Rep. Steny Hoyer will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 5th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.

House District 5: Maryland Primary County Results (D)

Anne Arundel

Candidate % Votes
Steny Hoyer Democratic, Incumbent %
McKayla Wilkes Democratic %
Keith Washington Democratic %

Calvert

Candidate % Votes
Steny Hoyer Democratic, Incumbent %
McKayla Wilkes Democratic %
Keith Washington Democratic %

Charles

Candidate % Votes
Steny Hoyer Democratic, Incumbent %
McKayla Wilkes Democratic %
Keith Washington Democratic %

Prince George's

Candidate % Votes
Steny Hoyer Democratic, Incumbent %
McKayla Wilkes Democratic %
Keith Washington Democratic %

St. Mary's

Candidate % Votes
Steny Hoyer Democratic, Incumbent %
McKayla Wilkes Democratic %
Keith Washington Democratic %