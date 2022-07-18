CNN projects Glenn Ivey will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 4th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.
House District 4: Maryland Primary County Results (D)
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Glenn Ivey
Democratic
|%
|
|
Donna Edwards
Democratic
|%
|
|
Angela Angel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Tammy Allison
Democratic
|%
|
|
Kim Shelton
Democratic
|%
|
|
Gregory Holmes
Democratic
|%
|
|
James Curtis
Democratic
|%
|
|
Robert McGhee
Democratic
|%
|
|
Matthew Fogg
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Glenn Ivey
Democratic
|%
|
|
Donna Edwards
Democratic
|%
|
|
Angela Angel
Democratic
|%
|
|
Tammy Allison
Democratic
|%
|
|
Kim Shelton
Democratic
|%
|
|
Gregory Holmes
Democratic
|%
|
|
James Curtis
Democratic
|%
|
|
Matthew Fogg
Democratic
|%
|
|
Robert McGhee
Democratic
|%
|