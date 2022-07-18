CNN projects Glenn Ivey will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 4th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.

House District 4: Maryland Primary County Results (D)

Montgomery

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Ivey Democratic %
Donna Edwards Democratic %
Angela Angel Democratic %
Tammy Allison Democratic %
Kim Shelton Democratic %
Gregory Holmes Democratic %
James Curtis Democratic %
Robert McGhee Democratic %
Matthew Fogg Democratic %

Prince George's

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Ivey Democratic %
Donna Edwards Democratic %
Angela Angel Democratic %
Tammy Allison Democratic %
Kim Shelton Democratic %
Gregory Holmes Democratic %
James Curtis Democratic %
Matthew Fogg Democratic %
Robert McGhee Democratic %