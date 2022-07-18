CNN projects Rep. John Sarbanes will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 3rd District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.
House District 3: Maryland Primary County Results (D)
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
John Sarbanes
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Ben Beardsley
Democratic
|%
|
|
Jake Pretot
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
John Sarbanes
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Ben Beardsley
Democratic
|%
|
|
Jake Pretot
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
John Sarbanes
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Ben Beardsley
Democratic
|%
|
|
Jake Pretot
Democratic
|%
|