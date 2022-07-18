CNN projects Rep. John Sarbanes will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 3rd District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.

House District 3: Maryland Primary County Results (D)

Anne Arundel

Candidate % Votes
John Sarbanes Democratic, Incumbent %
Ben Beardsley Democratic %
Jake Pretot Democratic %

Carroll

Candidate % Votes
John Sarbanes Democratic, Incumbent %
Ben Beardsley Democratic %
Jake Pretot Democratic %

Howard

Candidate % Votes
John Sarbanes Democratic, Incumbent %
Ben Beardsley Democratic %
Jake Pretot Democratic %