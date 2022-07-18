CNN projects Heather Mizeur will be the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 1st District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s eight US House seats.
House District 1: Maryland Primary County Results (D)
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Heather Mizeur
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Harden
Democratic
|%
|