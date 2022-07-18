CNN projects Sen. Chris Van Hollen will be the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat in Maryland.

Senate: Maryland Primary Results (D)

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %
Full State Details

Senate: Maryland Primary County Results (D)

Allegany

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Anne Arundel

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Baltimore

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Baltimore City

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Calvert

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Caroline

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Carroll

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Cecil

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %

Charles

Candidate % Votes
Chris Van Hollen Democratic, Incumbent %
Michelle Smith Democratic %