CNN projects Anthony Brown will be the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general.

Attorney General: Maryland Primary Results (D)

Candidate % Votes
Anthony Brown Democratic %
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Full State Details

Attorney General: Maryland Primary County Results (D)

Allegany

Candidate % Votes
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Anthony Brown Democratic %

Anne Arundel

Candidate % Votes
Anthony Brown Democratic %
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %

Baltimore

Candidate % Votes
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Anthony Brown Democratic %

Baltimore City

Candidate % Votes
Anthony Brown Democratic %
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %

Calvert

Candidate % Votes
Anthony Brown Democratic %
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %

Caroline

Candidate % Votes
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Anthony Brown Democratic %

Carroll

Candidate % Votes
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Anthony Brown Democratic %

Cecil

Candidate % Votes
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %
Anthony Brown Democratic %

Charles

Candidate % Votes
Anthony Brown Democratic %
Katie Curran O'Malley Democratic %