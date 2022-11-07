House District 2: Louisiana Parish Results

Ascension

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

Assumption

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

East Baton Rouge

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

Iberville

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

Jefferson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

Orleans

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

St. Charles

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

St. James

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %

St. John the Baptist

Candidate(s) % Votes
Carter Incumbent %
Lux %