Ascension
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Carter Incumbent
|%
|Lux
|%