House District 2: Kentucky County Results

Barren

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Breckinridge

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Bullitt

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Butler

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Daviess

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Edmonson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Grayson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Green

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %

Hancock

Candidate(s) % Votes
Linderman %
Guthrie Incumbent %