CNN projects Amanda Adkins will be the Republican nominee in Kansas’ 3rd District. Republicans currently control three of the state’s four US House seats.

House District 3: Kansas Primary County Results (R)

Anderson

Candidate % Votes
Amanda Adkins Republican %
John McCaughrean Republican %

Franklin

Candidate % Votes
Amanda Adkins Republican %
John McCaughrean Republican %

Johnson

Candidate % Votes
Amanda Adkins Republican %
John McCaughrean Republican %

Miami

Candidate % Votes
Amanda Adkins Republican %
John McCaughrean Republican %

Wyandotte

Candidate % Votes
Amanda Adkins Republican %
John McCaughrean Republican %