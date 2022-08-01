|Option
|%
|Votes
|No
|%
|
ahead
|Yes
|%
|
ahead
Republican Sen. Jerry Moran and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly are seeking reelection in Kansas. Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is on the political comeback trail, running for the GOP nomination for state attorney general.
For the first time since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion will be on a ballot when Kansas voters decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to specify that the right to an abortion is not guaranteed.