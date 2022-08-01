CNN projects Patrick Schmidt will be the Democratic nominee in Kansas’ 2nd District. Republicans currently control three of the state’s four US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Patrick Schmidt
Democratic
|%
|