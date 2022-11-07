Adair
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Axne Incumbent
|%
|Nunn
|%