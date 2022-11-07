House District 1: Iowa County Results

Cedar

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Clinton

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Des Moines

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Henry

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Iowa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Jackson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Jasper

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Jefferson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %

Johnson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bohannan %
Miller-Meeks Incumbent %