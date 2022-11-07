House District 12: Illinois County Results

Alexander

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Clark

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Clay

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Clinton

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Coles

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Crawford

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Cumberland

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Edwards

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %

Effingham

Candidate(s) % Votes
Markel %
Bost Incumbent %