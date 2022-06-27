CNN projects Rep. Sean Casten will be the Democratic nominee in Illinois’ 6th District. Democrats currently control 13 of Illinois’ 18 US House seats. Illinois lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 6: Illinois Primary County Results (D)

Chicago

Candidate % Votes
Sean Casten Democratic, Incumbent %
Marie Newman Democratic, Incumbent %
Charles Hughes Democratic %

Cook Suburbs

Candidate % Votes
Sean Casten Democratic, Incumbent %
Marie Newman Democratic, Incumbent %
Charles Hughes Democratic %

DuPage

Candidate % Votes
Sean Casten Democratic, Incumbent %
Marie Newman Democratic, Incumbent %
Charles Hughes Democratic %