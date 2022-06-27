CNN projects Rep. Robin Kelly will be the Democratic nominee in Illinois’ 2nd District. Democrats currently control 13 of Illinois’ 18 US House seats. Illinois lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 2: Illinois Primary County Results (D)

Champaign

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Chicago

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Cook Suburbs

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Ford

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Iroquois

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Kankakee

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Livingston

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Vermilion

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %

Will

Candidate % Votes
Robin Kelly Democratic, Incumbent %