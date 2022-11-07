Lieutenant Governor: Idaho

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %
Full State Details

Lieutenant Governor: Idaho County Results

Ada

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Adams

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Bannock

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Bear Lake

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Benewah

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Bingham

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Blaine

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Boise

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %

Bonner

Candidate(s) % Votes
Pickens Manweiler %
Bedke %