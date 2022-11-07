By the numbers:
- Every two years, all 435 House seats are on the ballot.
- Democrats currently control 220 out of 435 US House seats, while Republicans control 212 Seats, with three vacancies.
- How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
2022 Race Ratings: House
