The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 17: Voters turn out to cast their ballots as early voting begins on October 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Early voting in Georgia starts October 17th to November 4th, 2022. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner/Getty Images
2022 Race Ratings: House

CNN’s Election Center uses race ratings for all 435 House seats by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Every two years, all 435 House seats are on the ballot. Democrats currently control 220 out of 435 US House seats, while Republicans control 212 Seats, with three vacancies. Click here to see CNN’s guide on how to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House.