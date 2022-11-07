Katie Hobbs, left, and Kari Lake, right, are running for governor in Arizona.
These are the key governor's races to watch this fall
Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms
​​How elections work
2022 Race Ratings: Governor

CNN’s Election Center uses race ratings for the gubernatorial contests by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Republicans currently hold the governorship in 28 states, while Democrats hold it in 22 states. This year, 36 of the 50 states will hold elections for governor. Click here to see CNN’s list of the 10 states with the most consequential gubernatorial contests on the ballot.

Key races for governor

Governor: Alaska Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Gara %
Dunleavy Incumbent %
Pierce %
Walker %

Governor: Arizona Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hobbs %
Lake %

Governor: Florida Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Crist %
DeSantis Incumbent %

Governor: Georgia Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Abrams %
Kemp Incumbent %
Hazel %

Governor: Kansas Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Kelly Incumbent %
Schmidt %

Governor: Maine Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Mills Incumbent %
LePage %
Hunkler %

Governor: Maryland Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Moore %
Cox %

Governor: Massachusetts Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Healey %
Diehl %

Governor: Michigan Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Whitmer Incumbent %
Dixon %

Governor: Minnesota Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Walz Incumbent %
Jensen %

Governor: Nevada Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Sisolak Incumbent %
Lombardo %
None of these candidates %

Governor: New Mexico Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Lujan Grisham Incumbent %
Ronchetti %

Governor: New York Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hochul Incumbent %
Zeldin %

Governor: Oklahoma Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hofmeister %
Stitt Incumbent %
Bruno %
Yen %

Governor: Oregon Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Kotek %
Drazan %
Johnson %

Governor: Pennsylvania Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Shapiro %
Mastriano %

Governor: Texas Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
O'Rourke %
Abbott Incumbent %

Governor: Wisconsin Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %