Duval
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|John Rutherford Republican, Incumbent
|%
|Luna Lopez Republican
|%
|Mara Macie Republican
|%
CNN projects Rep. John Rutherford will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 5th District. No Democrat is running for the seat. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
