CNN projects Rep. John Rutherford will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 5th District. No Democrat is running for the seat. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 5: Florida Primary County Results (R)

Duval

Candidate % Votes
John Rutherford Republican, Incumbent %
Luna Lopez Republican %
Mara Macie Republican %

St. Johns

Candidate % Votes
John Rutherford Republican, Incumbent %
Mara Macie Republican %
Luna Lopez Republican %