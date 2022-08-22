CNN projects Rep. Brian Mast will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 21st District. Corinna Robinson is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 21: Florida Primary County Results (R)

Martin

Candidate % Votes
Brian Mast Republican, Incumbent %
Jeff Buongiorno Republican %
Melissa Martz Republican %
Ljubo Skrbic Republican %

Palm Beach

Candidate % Votes
Brian Mast Republican, Incumbent %
Jeff Buongiorno Republican %
Melissa Martz Republican %
Ljubo Skrbic Republican %

St. Lucie

Candidate % Votes
Brian Mast Republican, Incumbent %
Jeff Buongiorno Republican %
Melissa Martz Republican %
Ljubo Skrbic Republican %