CNN projects Rep. Brian Mast will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 21st District. Corinna Robinson is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Brian Mast
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Jeff Buongiorno
Republican
|%
|
|
Melissa Martz
Republican
|%
|
|
Ljubo Skrbic
Republican
|%
|
