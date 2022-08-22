Collier
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Byron Donalds Republican, Incumbent
|%
|Jim Huff Republican
|%
CNN projects Rep. Byron Donalds will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 19th District. Cindy Banyai is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
