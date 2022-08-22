CNN projects Rep. Vern Buchanan will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 16th District. Jan Schneider is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 16: Florida Primary County Results (R)

Hillsborough

Candidate % Votes
Vern Buchanan Republican, Incumbent %
Martin Hyde Republican %

Manatee

Candidate % Votes
Vern Buchanan Republican, Incumbent %
Martin Hyde Republican %