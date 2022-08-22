Hillsborough
CNN projects Rep. Vern Buchanan will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 16th District. Jan Schneider is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
