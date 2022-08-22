Pinellas
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Anna Paulina Luna Republican
|%
|Kevin Hayslett Republican
|%
|Amanda Makki Republican
|%
|Christine Quinn Republican
|%
|Moneer Kheireddine Republican
|%
CNN projects Anna Paulina Luna will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 13th District. Eric Lynn is the Democratic nominee. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
