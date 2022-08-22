Orange
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Calvin Wimbish Republican
|%
|Tuan Le Republican
|%
|Peter Weed Republican
|%
|Thuy Lowe Republican
|%
|Willie Montague Republican
|%
|Lateresa Jones Republican
|%
CNN projects Calvin Wimbish will be the Republican nominee in Florida’s 10th District. Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
